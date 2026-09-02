Deadline day delight for Ipswich! Tractor Boys land Burnley striker Zian Flemming in £20m transfer

Flemming expressed his delight at securing an immediate return to the top flight following Burnley's relegation last season. Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I am really proud to sign for Ipswich Town. I played in the Premier League last season and really enjoyed my first season at the top level, competing against the best players and teams in the world, so I am delighted to now be back in there with a great club like Ipswich. I will give my all every time I step onto the pitch and can't wait to meet the supporters. The first game is on Friday against Liverpool, which is very soon, and I am excited to get started."