De Ketelaere is a paradox: can he be a starter under Sarri?

At Atalanta, competition from Kristovic and Scamacca has pushed De Ketelaere to the right, further from the opposition goal and with plenty of defensive ground to cover. Sarri has often used him as a winger, but yesterday placed him among the attacking midfielders behind the Montenegrin. De Ketelaere did not deliver. The Belgian looked out of place again, struggling to make an impact or suggest he could produce a match-winning moment. Sarri took him off in the 60th minute and brought on Lazar Samardzic. Pafos (Thursday) and AC Milan (Sunday) are next. Atalanta need De Ketelaere at his best to keep smiling and picking up positive results, and Sarri must revive his fortunes and resolve the tactical confusion.



