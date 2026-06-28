Did Davide Ancelotti shake his head at Neymar substitution? Wife of Brazil coach responds to criticism after World Cup bench video goes viral

During Brazil's comfortable victory to secure their place at the top of Group C, a moment on the sidelines caught the attention of fans across South America. While Neymar was receiving final instructions before entering the field, Davide Ancelotti, son and assistant to head coach Carlo, was captured looking downcast and shaking his head.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans and pundits questioning the harmony within the coaching staff regarding the veteran's role. Neymar’s inclusion in the squad has been a point of contention, especially as it reportedly cost Chelsea's Joao Pedro a place in the final roster for the tournament held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.







