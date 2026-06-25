Neymar breaks down in tears after late cameo for Brazil in World Cup win over Scotland

Neymar’s appearance against Scotland was about much more than just the three points that secured Brazil’s place at the top of their group. When the 34-year-old replaced Matheus Cunha in the second half, it ended a staggering 981-day absence from the national team, dating back to October 2023.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has endured a nightmare period with injuries, most notably a devastating ACL tear and subsequent hamstring setbacks that threatened his participation in this tournament. As the final whistle blew at the Miami Stadium, the weight of his journey back to the pitch clearly took its toll, with the attacker breaking down in tears while being embraced by teammates and the legendary Ronaldinho. “I was crying in the dressing room, yes. I thank God to be able to help my country, I am so happy," Neymar said.



