After a summer as a free agent, Matteo Darmian found a new club during the season. His departure from Inter was painful, but the Italian defender is now under contract with Bologna and enjoying another fine chapter of his career. Speaking to Sportmediaset, Darmian revealed what went on behind the scenes during that long summer.
Darmian: “Inter remain the strongest. Bologna’s call was unexpected and special”
Bologna: an unexpected call
"Yes, absolutely. When you start a new challenge, you're always very excited, but you have that energy, that desire to do well. It was a somewhat unexpected call, in the sense that it was an unusual summer for me, because it was the first time in my career that I'd been a free agent, without a contract, so it was a somewhat unusual summer. But I always wanted to carry on, so I was very pleased to get this call. It was an important opportunity for me, and I seized it straight away."
Thuram and his former team-mates
"No, not yet, but Tikus gave me that nickname and I'm happy to carry it with me. It's nice, and knowing Marcus and the bond we've built over these years makes me very happy. Who have I bonded with? The Italians, starting with Bastoni, but obviously Tikus Turam too. I wouldn't want to leave anyone out, though, because I really think the group has been the strength, the foundation for the success Inter have enjoyed over these years."
Inter remain favourites
"Inter favourites for the Serie A title? I certainly think so, and they are showing it again this year. At Inter for Real-Inter? It fitted in perfectly with my commitments. I also had the chance to take the children to see this great match at the Bernabéu, and I was very pleased. I saw a strong team, because going to Madrid with a great mentality and imposing your own game is not something everyone can do. Of course, defeats can happen against teams of this calibre. Every match in Europe is difficult, but Inter will certainly have the chance to progress, and I hope they go as far as possible".
Thinking about retirement?
"You know, it's a bit of a difficult question to answer, but I was always driven by the passion that has stayed with me throughout my career. So I always tried to see the positive side and was convinced that an opportunity could still come along. Of course, as the whole summer went by, a few thoughts crossed my mind, but I'm happy to be here today."
The end of the contract with Inter
"I knew I had a year left on my contract, so my time at Inter could come to an end. But it ended well, in a very positive way, with a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia win. For me, they were six wonderful years. I have an incredible bond with everyone, from the players to the staff I had the chance to work with, the club and the fans. Something beautiful and unique was created that I will always carry with me."
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