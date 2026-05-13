Daniel Levy 'prays every day' for Tottenham survival as former chairman 'incredibly disappointed' by Premier League relegation scrap

Despite the grim reality facing the team, the former chairman maintains a glimmer of hope. Asked how he felt about their league position, he confessed: "Emptiness… but I’m optimistic that we will remain in the Premier League."

During his investiture ceremony on Wednesday, Levy even discussed the situation with the Prince of Wales, a well-known Aston Villa supporter. Reflecting on their interaction, he noted: "I thanked him for allowing us to beat Aston Villa when we played them a few weeks ago. He wished us luck the rest of the season, very much hoping that Tottenham survive in the Premier League."