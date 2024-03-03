"Cut Keagan Dolly's salary to R10k! Kaizer Chiefs should spend R200 million - Amakhosi still waiting for Mamelodi Sundowns to lose five games to win the league' - Fans

Kaizer Chiefs fans are unhappy with their team after another struggle in the Premier Soccer League outing against Moroka Swallows on Saturday.

A 10-man Chiefs team played to a goalless draw in the PSL assignment against Swallows staged at the FNB Stadium this weekend.

This was the first time, since November 24, 2020, that Amakhosi have failed to score against the Dube Birds. The Saturday result means Chiefs have not scored any goal in their last three matches across all competitions.

Keagan Dolly has found himself on the receiving end with some supporters feeling the team does not have the needed quality to compete.