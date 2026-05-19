Curaçao squad World Cup 2026: Which players have made it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

The 26-man squad features several players with Bundesliga experience. Jürgen Locadia previously suited up for Hoffenheim and Bochum, Riechedly Bazoer played for Wolfsburg, and Tahith Chong had a loan spell at Werder Bremen. Rounding out the quartet is Joshua Brenet, who also spent time with Hoffenheim.

The Dutch Eredivisie is also well represented: no fewer than eight of the nominated players are under contract there. They include Armando Obispo of PSV Eindhoven, NEC Nijmegen's Deveron Fonville, Sherel Floranus of PEC Zwolle and Shurandy Sambo of Sparta Rotterdam.

Advocaat knows the squad inside out. The former Borussia Mönchengladbach manager had already guided Curaçao through the World Cup qualifiers, but subsequently stepped down to care for his seriously ill daughter. After compatriot Fred Rutten resigned a few days ago following internal tensions, Advocaat has now returned to the touchline.

Curaçao will contest its first ever World Cup match on 14 June in Houston against Germany, coached by Julian Nagelsmann. The other Group E opponents are Ecuador and Ivory Coast.