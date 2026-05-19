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Dick Advocaatgetty
Marko Brkic

Curaçao squad World Cup 2026: Which players have made it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

World Cup
Curacao

The German national team will open its 2026 World Cup campaign with a clash against Curaçao, after veteran coach Dick Advocaat unveiled his final squad on Monday.

The 78-year-old Dutch coach is sticking with the core of the squad that secured qualification for the USA, Mexico and Canada tournament (11 June–19 July). It will be the Caribbean nation's first-ever World Cup appearance.

See below for the full Curaçao squad.

  • Curaçao at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing?

    The 26-man squad features several players with Bundesliga experience. Jürgen Locadia previously suited up for Hoffenheim and Bochum, Riechedly Bazoer played for Wolfsburg, and Tahith Chong had a loan spell at Werder Bremen. Rounding out the quartet is Joshua Brenet, who also spent time with Hoffenheim.

    The Dutch Eredivisie is also well represented: no fewer than eight of the nominated players are under contract there. They include Armando Obispo of PSV Eindhoven, NEC Nijmegen's Deveron Fonville, Sherel Floranus of PEC Zwolle and Shurandy Sambo of Sparta Rotterdam.

    Advocaat knows the squad inside out. The former Borussia Mönchengladbach manager had already guided Curaçao through the World Cup qualifiers, but subsequently stepped down to care for his seriously ill daughter. After compatriot Fred Rutten resigned a few days ago following internal tensions, Advocaat has now returned to the touchline.

    Curaçao will contest its first ever World Cup match on 14 June in Houston against Germany, coached by Julian Nagelsmann. The other Group E opponents are Ecuador and Ivory Coast.

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  • Curaçao at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing? Goalkeepers

    NameClub
    Tyrick BodakSC Telstar
    Trevor DoornbuschVVV-Venlo
    Eloy RoomMiami FC

  • Curaçao at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing? Defenders

    NameClub
    Riechedly BazoerKonyaspor
    Joshua BrenetKayserispor
    Roshon van EijmaRKC Waalwijk
    Sherel FloranusPEC Zwolle
    Deveron FonvilleNEC Nijmegen
    Jurien GaariAbha Club
    Armando ObispoPSV Eindhoven
    Shurandy SamboSparta Rotterdam

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  • Curaçao at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing? Midfielders

    NameClub
    Juninho BacunaFC Volendam
    Leandro BacunaIğdir
    Livano ComenenciaFC Zurich
    Kevin FelidaFC Den Bosch
    Ar'Jany MarthaRotherham United
    Tyrese NoslinSC Telstar
    Godfried RoemeratoeRKC Waalwijk

  • Curaçao at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? Who's missing? Forwards

    NameClub
    Jeremy Antonisse AE Kifisia
    Tahith ChongSheffield United
    Kenji GorreMaccabi Haifa
    Sontje HansenMiddlesbrough
    Gervane KastaneerTerengganu FC
    Brandley KuwasFC Volendam
    Jürgen LocadiaMiami FC
    Jearl MargarithaSK Beveren
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