Pau Cubarsí has won the Golden Boy award, the prestigious prize recognising the best under-21 footballer playing in Europe. As with Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Gavi, Barcelona continue to back young players.
Cubarsì wins the 2026 Golden Boy
2026 will be unforgettable for the Barcelona and Spain defender. He has won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup with his club and the World Cup with la Roja, and is the new "Golden Boy" of his generation. The newspaper Tuttosport has awarded the international honour every year since 2003, but no one can win it twice.
At Barçellona, Joan Laporta has also been named best president, while Barça B women's team player Giulia Galli has been chosen for the Best Italian Golden Girl award. The awards ceremony will take place on 14 December.
Roll of honour
2003: Rafael Van der Vaart.
2004: Wayne Rooney.
2005: Lionel Messi.
2006: Cesc Fàbregas.
2007: Sergio Agüero.
2008: Anderson Oliveira.
2009: Alexandre Pato.
2010: Mario Balotelli.
2011: Mario Gotze.
2012: Isco Alarcón.
2013: Paul Pogba.
2014: Raheem Sterling.
2015: Anthony Martial.
2016: Renato Sanches.
2017: Kylian Mbappé.
2018: Matthijs de Ligt.
2019: Joao Félix.
2020: Erling Haaland.
2021: Pedri González.
2022: Pablo Gavi.
2023: Jude Bellingham.
2024: Lamine Yamal.
2025: Désiré Doué.
2026: Pau Cubarsí.
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