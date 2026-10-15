Crystal Palace player ratings vs Lyon: Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino goals not enough in narrow Europa League defeat

Crystal Palace’s trip to the Groupama Stadium proved to be a classic tactical encounter of two halves. In the opening 45 minutes, the Eagles struggled to cope with Lyon’s fluid 4-3-1-2 system, as Corentin Tolisso opened the scoring just eight minutes in. The defensive structure crumbled again in first-half stoppage time when Ernest Nuamah doubled the hosts' advantage, leaving the South London side with a mountain to climb at the interval.
The second period saw a significant shift in impetus following tactical adjustments from the bench. Yeremy Pino ignited hopes of a comeback shortly after the restart, capitalising on an Adam Wharton assist. However, just as Palace looked to seize control, Pavel Sulc struck a third for Lyon in the 76th minute. A late effort from substitute Daichi Kamada ensured a grandstand finish, but Lyon held firm to secure all three points, leaving Palace to reflect on defensive lapses that undermined their creative output.
GOAL rates Crystal Palace's players from Parc Olympique Lyonnais.