Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to score in Al Nassr's 3-1 away win at Al Faysaly in the Saudi Pro League and reach 982 career goals.Or perhaps not.





At 41, the Portuguese star could be another step closer to 1,000 career goals in official matches. If today's goal is awarded to him, CR7 would have scored 836 goals for clubs (in 1,109 matches) and 146 for his national team (in 234 matches). A final decision is pending: the Saudi Pro League credits the goal to Ronaldo, while platforms such as Opta and Diretta award an own goal to Girotto.





If the goal is confirmed as his, Ronaldo's club goals would break down as follows: 5 for Sporting Lisbon, 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and 135 for Al Nassr.



