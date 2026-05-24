Cristian Romero returns to England for Spurs’ relegation decider after being sent ‘don't bother coming back’ message by Tottenham legend

Former Tottenham midfielder and manager Hoddle delivered a fierce assessment of Romero’s actions after the footage from Argentina surfaced.

"I'd drive him to the airport and say don't bother coming back," Hoddle said, as quoted by Daily Mail. "It sums his selfishness up. He can't be a captain and act like that. If it was for his family or something like that then fine but if this is true that he's going back to watch a football match, then let him stay in Argentina and get as much money for him as possible."

Sheringham also criticised the defender’s absence, insisting Tottenham’s captain should have remained with the squad. He said: "The biggest game in the history of the club This is going to be one nervy game and when your captain is not there that does not set a good example for everyone. That is naughty, that is loose from whoever is letting him do what he wants to do."

"How does he even go about that? Is it ok if I go back to Argentina because my boyhood club are playing in an important game... What? Don't even ask the question! No! I need you alongside your teammates in the dressing room to give them some support. I can't believe he's asked the question, I can't believe he's been allowed to go. That sets a precedent that does."