Flash Press Agency
Cristian Chivu dismisses 'anti-Inter' title race talk ahead of Parma fixture
Chivu questions media title race framing
Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu addressed questions regarding comments from Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who publicly entered the title race conversation. Chivu questioned why media outlets constantly search for an 'anti-Inter' contender rather than framing the competition neutrally.
The champions sit second in Serie A with 13 points after five matches.
"Why don't we talk about anti-Roma, anti-Como, anti-Juve or anti-Milan, but we always talk about anti-Inter?" Chivu asked.
- AFP
Fighting for success without self-proclaimed crowns
Chivu emphasized that holding the Scudetto title does not guarantee success without continuous effort on the pitch. "We are aware of what we are, but to bring our competitiveness to a good end we have to fight," Chivu declared.
"We do not need someone to remind us that we want to put the crown on our head, we have to fight to do it."
"Right now it is too early to talk about these things, we have 13 points, there are teams that have 11, it is too early."
Maturity learned from past campaign triumphs
Reflecting on last season's title-winning campaign, Chivu praised his squad's maturity in never underestimating opponents, even after dropping points in high-profile derbies. "On paper matches say nothing, they do not tell the whole truth and we are aware of this," Chivu noted.
"We lost derbies and other important games, but we did not make mistakes in any other match and that is why we won the championship."
"We must sweat and commit to winning every game."
- Getty Images Sport
Prepared for Gilardino's Parma test
Inter host Parma at San Siro on Saturday, with the visitors featuring new manager Alberto Gilardino following Carlos Cuesta's departure. Chivu warned his team to expect a fierce battle against an opponent capable of fighting hard.
The Nerazzurri aim to extend their unbeaten start to the Serie A season.
Chivu expects his players to demonstrate maximum focus from the first whistle.
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