Could a top Premier League club swoop in and steal a defensive prospect from Bayern Munich?

At Säbener Straße, Bayern Munich is still seeking defensive reinforcements, as two players—Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito—could depart this summer.

By signing Mbemba, Bayern would kill two birds with one stone: he would challenge the equally controversial Alphonso Davies, while also discouraging Kim and Ito from leaving.

L'Equipe reported at the start of the year that the German record champions had a good chance of signing Mbemba, and Bundesliga rivals Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Paris FC are also said to be tracking the 18-year-old.

Should that deal falter, Benfica Lisbon's Tomás Araújo remains under consideration; Sky has confirmed the Portuguese centre-back stays on Bayern's shortlist.