Alessandro Costacurta, former Milan icon and current pundit for Sky, was at Saturday evening's Operazione Nostalgia match featuring several former stars of Italian football. There, he spoke to SportItalia about the possibility of Casa Milan calling him for a role at the club.
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Costacurta: "Return to AC Milan? There is no longer any room for some of us"
As reported by MilanNews.it, the former defender born in 1966 said: "There needs to be clarity, I do not believe there is any more room for some of us. It is clear that I have never closed the door, because if I think that at 55 I went to work as the federation's commissioner, it shows that I keep myself open to anything, but I do not think it will happen. Honestly, I am not looking for them and I do not think they will come looking for me, in short".
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