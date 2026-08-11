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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Costacurta: “AC Milan have moved well, but ours were the ones spending the most in Europe”

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The former AC Milan defender speaks

Alessandro 'Billy' Costacurta, former defender and now a Sky pundit, speaks to the Corriere dello Sport.


AC Milan

"After a fairly strange start, they have moved well. They signed an excellent defender like Gila, a good striker like Gonçalo Ramos, who works very hard for the team, and they kept Modric, which counts as a signing. Then there is Amorim, and I like him: after the death of Baresi he recalled his legacy and I liked that. He is a coach who can restore enthusiasm. The new players are good, the squad is good, now they need those from last year to raise their level. Then AC Milan can return to the Champions League. What are this AC Milan side missing to return to the levels of yours? We had owners who spent more than anyone else in Europe. Now they are not in the top ten and you can see that in the wrong choice of some players, who have been the great disappointment of the last two years. We need to understand whether it was a problem of character or of the environment. When things became complicated they collapsed mentally, just look at the end of last season: I blame them more than the manager or the ownership".


  • The Champions League

    "PSG are the strongest team in Europe and perhaps in the world over the last two years. Luis Enrique makes sure his players give 100 per cent. I see sensational players like Dembelé, Barcola and Doué running like mad and I understand that they truly believe blindly in their manager. When will we see an Italian team win the Champions League again? It is only a question of investment, but dominating as they did in 2003, with three Italian teams in the semi-finals, I do not think will ever happen again. It may be that some Italian club can return to competing at the top, as happened with Inter, but not before six or seven years. Right now there are at least seven teams stronger than Inter: PSG, Bayern, Arsenal, City, Liverpool, Barça and Real."


    Italy's choices

    "Mancini? I think the best solution would have been Conte. When Maldini was chosen, I was very optimistic because he and Leonardo complement each other and see things that we do not see. In Pirlo I see things that others do not have. If he was chosen by them, there was something that we did not see. I would have given them trust and continued with Paolo and Leo, but I know Malagò and I know that he knows how to get the best out of himself."


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