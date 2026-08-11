Costacurta: “AC Milan have moved well, but ours were the ones spending the most in Europe”

The Champions League

"PSG are the strongest team in Europe and perhaps in the world over the last two years. Luis Enrique makes sure his players give 100 per cent. I see sensational players like Dembelé, Barcola and Doué running like mad and I understand that they truly believe blindly in their manager. When will we see an Italian team win the Champions League again? It is only a question of investment, but dominating as they did in 2003, with three Italian teams in the semi-finals, I do not think will ever happen again. It may be that some Italian club can return to competing at the top, as happened with Inter, but not before six or seven years. Right now there are at least seven teams stronger than Inter: PSG, Bayern, Arsenal, City, Liverpool, Barça and Real."





Italy's choices

"Mancini? I think the best solution would have been Conte. When Maldini was chosen, I was very optimistic because he and Leonardo complement each other and see things that we do not see. In Pirlo I see things that others do not have. If he was chosen by them, there was something that we did not see. I would have given them trust and continued with Paolo and Leo, but I know Malagò and I know that he knows how to get the best out of himself."



