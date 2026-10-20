Corriere della Sera - Conte would say yes to Juventus during the season, with Pioli in the background

Juventus' crisis has put the manager's future back in the spotlight. Luciano Spalletti, Juventus' sixth manager in the past eight years, is under growing pressure, with disappointing results, dressing-room tensions and doubts about the squad's resilience. Juventus continue to back him for now, but the next few performances could decide the fate of the season.





According to the Corriere della Sera, Juventus have yet to make contact in their search for a possible replacement. Backing Spalletti remains the priority, though he must restore unity and results to dispel doubts over his future.





Their league position is causing concern, and so is the atmosphere within the squad. Comments from Gleison Bremer, Francisco Conceição's reactions to being substituted and the handling of Andrea Cambiaso suggest the manager and his players need to restore balance to their relationship. The numbers also weigh heavily: 65 points from a possible 108, an average of 1.81 per match, slightly higher than the figures recorded by Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor.



