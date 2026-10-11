Barcelona are enjoying an atmosphere of optimism and emphatic wins in La Liga, while Real Madrid are suffering from tension and hard-fought victories, two weeks before the Clasico.

A report by the newspaper Sport claims Barcelona are going through a perfect period. Their traditional rivals are not. Real Madrid are in a state of anger with Jose Mourinho back on the touchline, while Vinicius keeps stirring up controversy with his behaviour.

Six points still separate the two sides after the eighth round of La Liga. What really catches the eye, with two weeks to go until the Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou on 25 October, is the contrast between them.

Barcelona have attacked the season's competitions with real strength. Optimism runs through the fanbase, the new signings are delivering, and emphatic victories have become the norm.

Tension and resentment have taken hold at Real Madrid, driven by anxiety and poor performances. Much of it is linked to Mourinho's return to the touchline.