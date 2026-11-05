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Atalanta BC v Parma Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Conference League: a poor Atalanta side draw with Kairat Almaty thanks to Krstovic

Atalanta
Atalanta vs Kairat Almaty
Kairat Almaty
Conference League

Conference League matchday four: Atalanta 1-1 Kairat Almaty

Next matches
MON

MON

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

ATA

ATA

On matchday four of the Conference League, Atalanta draw 1-1 at home against Kairat Almaty. Sarri's side create few chances, fall behind early in the second half and come under threat again before substitute Krstovic equalises late on. Atalanta move on to 4 points, while the Kazakh side move on to 2.

Atalanta-Kairat Almaty 1-1

Scorers: 53' Gual (K), 82' Krstovic (A)

  • Goals and highlights

    94' - In the final minute of stoppage time, Pasalic shoots over

    82' - Atalanta equalise as Krstovic touches home from close range after a corner

    80' - Anarbekov saves Ederson's right-footed volley to deny Atalanta an equaliser

    75' - Carnesecchi keeps out a close-range effort

    71' - The goalkeeper makes a fine save from Elmas' right-footed shot

    64' - Elmas has a goal ruled out for clear offside

    59' - Idele volleys over the crossbar with his right foot

    53' - Gual breaks through the defence on a counter-attack and, one-on-one with Carnesecchi, converts Edmilson's assist with a precise left-footed shot 

    48' - Rowe tries another curling shot, but sends it well over and wide

    41' - Samardzic tries his luck but can't find the target

    32' - Anarbekov easily saves Scamacca's right-footed shot

    30' - Pasalic wastes a chance from point-blank range

    29' - Carnesecchi makes two saves in quick succession from weak Kazakh efforts at the edge of the area

    25' - Rowe curls a fine right-footed shot towards goal, but the goalkeeper saves well and turns it behind for a corner

    11' - Kasabulat nearly scores an own goal with a dangerous back-pass

    5' - Rowe heads over the crossbar

    4' - The Kazakh goalkeeper saves Rowe's effort from the edge of the area

    2' - Kairat threaten with an Edmilson header 

  • Official line-ups and match details

    Atalanta 1-1 Kairat Almaty

    GOALSCORERS: 53' Gual (K), 82' Krstovic (A)

    Atalanta (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Idele, Scalvini, Obric, Bernasconi (74' Zappacosta); Elmas, Pasalic; Sulemana (46' Ederson), Samardzic (58' De Ketelaere), Rowe (58' Zalewski); Scamacca (67' Krstovic). Manager: Maurizio Sarri

    Kairat Almaty (5-3-2): Anarbekov; Mrynskiy, Shirobokov, Martynovich, Kassabulatt (82' Baybek), Mata; Tuyakbayev (63' Jukkola), Mendonca (82' Sadybekov), Oksanen; Marc Gual (74' Tapalov), Edmilson (63' Bekbolat). Manager: Arutyunyan

    REFEREE: Weinberger

    BOOKED: Mendonca (K), Sulemana (A), Obric (A), Scamacca (A), Mrınskiy (K), Jukkola (K), Bekbolat (K)

    SENT OFF: -

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Next matches
MON

MON

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

ATA

ATA