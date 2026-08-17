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cm grafica kean como 2025 26Calciomercato

Translated by

Como, new offer to Fiorentina for Kean: the figures and the formula

Como
Fiorentina

The Italy striker is Fabregas's top target: the improved bid is not yet enough for Fiorentina, but...

Fresh developments have emerged over the future of Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, with a new offer from Como and Cesc Fabregas.



  • The offer

    The overall offer is around €30 million, made up of a loan (€5 million) and an obligation to buy (€25 million). Como want a new striker and the 2000-born forward remains their top target. The Viola do not want to sell him and will not consider figures of this kind. Fiorentina will let him leave only for an offer they cannot turn down, so Como will certainly have to raise their bid if they want to sign the player.

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Serie A
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
Como crest
Como
COM
Serie A
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Roma
ROM
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO