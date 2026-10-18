Mattia Liberali, Como's attacking midfielder born in 2007, spoke to DAZN after Como's 3-1 away win over Fiorentina. He started the match and scored his first Serie A goal: "I feel comfortable playing out wide, and when I'm on the pitch with Nico Paz I play with more freedom: the manager and the club have never put pressure on me. We have to go out onto the pitch to enjoy ourselves and prove something: Baturina, Paz and I joke around, and I'm able to learn a little more."
Getty Images
Translated by
Como, Liberali: “I play with more freedom alongside Nico Paz”
The former AC Milan player explains his summer decision: "I think I knew what I wanted from the outset, the manager spoke to me a lot, but I knew I wanted to come here. I'm working hard and want to improve my physique and stamina. I want to stay there and adapt to the division."
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting