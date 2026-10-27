92' - Vlasic makes a mistake and Baturina pounces, placing a right-footed shot into the net for Fabregas's side's third goal
87' - Couto's cross finds Nico Paz, whose superb header puts Como ahead
83' - The visitors launch a fine counter-attack, but Paz fires a left-footed shot just wide of the post
81' - Nico Paz drives in a cross and Ramon heads home the equaliser
77' - Baturina's cross-shot from the left hits the crossbar
74' - The Granata break forward and Gineitis hits a left-footed shot across goal. Sanchez saves with his foot, turning the ball behind for a corner
71' - From distance, Nico Paz tries an ambitious effort, but sends it over
68' - Perri does well to prevent an own goal after Comuzzo gets a touch on Couto's cross
67' - Vlasic tries his luck with a left-footed shot, but sends it over
61' - From the resulting corner, Simeone heads against the crossbar and Sanchez palms the ball away
60' - Sanchez saves Belghali's shot after a fine move involving Simeone, Adams and Vlasic
57' - Belghali breaks clear with a driving run, but miskicks his shot
54' - Caqueret plays a one-two with Paz, then hits the crossbar with a right-footed shot
45' - A weak header from Caqueret drops gently into the Granata goalkeeper's arms
42' - Da Cunha hits a fine left-footed shot from outside the box, narrowly missing the target to Perri's left
32' - Ramon forces Perri into a save with a close-range header
26' - Douvikas goes close to equalising with a right-footed touch from close range
24' - Adams scores with a left-footed volley after Fitz-Jim performs a step-over and finds his team-mate with the outside of his foot
20' - Sanchez turns a fine effort from Vlasic behind for a corner
17' - Braganca makes suspicious contact with Da Cunha in the Granata penalty area. Da Cunha goes down, but the referee and VAR allow play to continue, prompting protests
10' - Belghali weaves through on a superb run and hits a right-footed shot that Sanchez saves
5' - Douvikas has a goal ruled out for a marginal offside