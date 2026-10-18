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ACF Fiorentina v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Como, Fabregas: “Liberali isn’t afraid, has a great mentality but faces a lot of competition”

Como
C. Fabregas
Fiorentina vs Como
Fiorentina
Serie A

The Spanish manager speaks after the win in Florence

Cesc Fabregas, Como manager, tells DAZN after his side's 3-1 away win over Fiorentina: "We weren't up to scratch on set pieces, but in terms of our desire to score and stay focused, we did very well, especially towards the end of the match. That's football: you try to prepare for a match to put yourself in a position to score."


He adds: "As a manager, I can help the players do better, but then it's up to them, and it's wonderful. Let's not forget that Fiorentina are a very strong team. I rested Douvikas and Da Cunha in the Champions League so I would have them for today, which was hugely important."


  • Liberali is not afraid

    On Liberali: "He is not afraid to play, he has a great mentality, but he faces a lot of competition. He was not fully fit either; we managed him during the week."



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