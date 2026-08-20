"A transfer window that stays open after the league has started? I don’t like it, but nobody likes it. Maybe there is a player here who in 2-3 weeks will be playing somewhere else. But we know that’s how it is. We are waiting for the transfer window to close quickly, with 12-15 or 20 players. Right now there are lots of doubts, someone tells you one thing or another. It’s not nice for them either, as they are friends, when they know someone will leave. One day the rules will change and we’ll be happier. If it ended today, I would turn the page quickly, and at this moment it is not closed. More or less we are the same, but we have replaced 4-5 players quickly and well. Now we are missing that extra plus to take one more step. It’s difficult, sometimes you are luckier. Last year we signed Diego Carlos at the very last second and he never got injured, but we took a risk. A strong centre-back we signed is Chalobah. It isn’t easy, there are so many names, I know all the centre-backs from the last two years and it’s not that simple. We have many players here and we don’t know whether they will leave. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone because everything always changes."







