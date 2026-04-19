Will Coleen join Wayne Rooney at 2026 World Cup? Unhappy ‘memories’ claim as Man Utd legend prepares for return to the United States

Rooney is preparing for a high-profile return to North America, but the Manchester United and England legend may be making the trip without his wife. Insiders suggest that Coleen is viewing the six-week tournament as a necessary break from the relationship. The couple recently celebrated Coleen’s 40th birthday at their £20 million Cheshire home, but the atmosphere remains strained following Rooney’s recent antics.

"Coleen is still furious with Wayne for his behaviour at the BRITs – yet again the scrutiny is all on their marriage, and it’s taken attention away from her own work," a source revealed according to Heat World. The tension reportedly stems from Rooney’s late-night partying in February, which has once again put their private life under the microscope.