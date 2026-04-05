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Wayne Rooney ready for coaching return! When Man Utd legend wants to be back in the dugout after Birmingham & Plymouth flops
Leaving the studio behind
According to The Sun, Rooney is ready to call time on his burgeoning broadcasting career to secure a return to the technical area. Following his departure from Plymouth Argyle in December 2024, the icon secured a lucrative contract to join the Match of the Day team. However, the allure of the training ground remains stronger than the BBC studio. Despite his recent setbacks, he remains determined to succeed as a manager and is closely monitoring vacancies. The former forward is eager to find a new club that have the right environment for him to implement his vision.
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Timing the next move
While Rooney has impressed viewers with his tactical insight on television, his primary focus has shifted back to coaching. Sources indicate that he is explicitly targeting a role before pre-season preparations commence. Addressing his future, a source revealed: "Wayne is enjoying his telly work, but he does want to get back into management. He will be open to it if the right opportunity comes up. Ideally, he would get something at the start of the summer so he is in position for the start of the season in August." This timeline would grant him a crucial full transfer window.
Mixed managerial fortunes
The former Everton academy graduate has experienced a rollercoaster journey since taking his first managerial post in 2021. He initially earned widespread praise at Derby County, guiding them through a severe financial crisis and a 21-point deduction. However, subsequent ventures proved far more difficult. Birmingham City have a demanding fanbase, and he lasted just 83 days there. Similarly, Plymouth have high expectations, and his tenure ended by mutual consent after only seven months. Despite these hurdles, he maintains unwavering belief in his leadership abilities and hopes to secure a fresh start in the English Football League.
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Balancing family and football
Taking a brief pause from his job hunt, he recently celebrated his wife Coleen’s 40th birthday alongside former team-mates including Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. With family milestones now complete, the iconic forward is fully focused on securing a new club, ready to embrace his next chapter in management.