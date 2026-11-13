Will Cole Palmer play for England again under Thomas Tuchel? Darren Bent explains ‘commitment’ & Jude Bellingham problems for Chelsea playmaker
Palmer was snubbed for 2026 World Cup duty
A recall for the first round of autumn fixtures in the UEFA Nations League was earned having been overlooked for 2026 World Cup duty. Tuchel found no place on the plane to North America for a man that endured a dip in domestic form across the last Premier League campaign.
A bright start to 2026-27, with close friend Morgan Rogers by his side at Stamford Bridge, saw Palmer presented with a clean slate and fresh start. A minor injury issue is said to have led to his withdrawal, although not everybody was convinced that fitness concerns contributed fully to that decision being taken.
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Palmer competing with Bellingham, Rogers & Co
With debate raging regarding Palmer’s working relationship with Tuchel, alternative creative options were selected ahead of clashes with Croatia and Spain. England’s head coach said of big calls that he made: “It's always the ones who are in camp, the ones who don't withdraw. The ones who walk the talk, and come to camp and show it matters and put the quality in. That's what we will always reward.”
That could be considered a reminder to Chelsea’s talismanic forward that he cannot pick and choose when he wants to be available. Bent admits that has become the case, especially as England are well stocked for No.10s at present - with Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Bellingham, Chelsea star Rogers, Nottingham Forest skipper Morgan Gibbs-White, Arsenal title winner Eberechi Eze, Fulham wonderkid Josh King and Manchester City stalwart Phil Foden all competing for similar attacking berths.
Will Palmer struggle to earn a recall under Tuchel?
Asked if Palmer will play for England again under Tuchel, ex-Three Lions striker Bent - who was speaking in association with MrQ Online Casino - told GOAL: “Do you know what? First of all, his performances have got to improve. I think that's the basics, right?
“But also, he's got to show commitment to Tuchel and the England squad. Cole Palmer is a wonderful talent. He is a top, top player. When he's properly playing well, he's one of the best that England's got to offer. That's just a fact. But unfortunately, because of how inconsistent he's been in terms of England selection and his performances of late, he hasn't got the luxury to be almost picking and choosing what squad he's in and what squad he's not.
“It's not like it's Harry Kane or Jordan Pickford or Declan Rice that are always there. Or Jude Bellingham, those that show commitment and they're at international after international, playing well. Even if they're carrying a slight knock, they're still there, they're about performing for Tuchel.
“You can't show that level of commitment where you dip your toe in, then you dip your toe out, then you want to be load managing here. Thomas Tuchel’s too good of a manager to let you get away with it. He's not going to do it.
“I think until he shows that level of commitment and he's there squad upon squad upon squad, I think we've got so much creativity and so many good players in that area that he just simply won't pick Cole Palmer.
“You're talking about Morgan Rodgers can play 10, Eze can play 10, Jude Bellingham’s the best 10 we've got. At the minute, he's not going to dislodge those three simply for the fact that these guys are showing commitment and they're proven internationals.”
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How many caps Chelsea No.10 has won for England
Amid the fierce competition for places, Palmer can make it impossible for his selection claims to be ignored. If he is tearing up the Premier League on a weekly basis, contributing goals and assists to the Chelsea cause, then he should be picked on merit.
He does, however, have bridges to rebuild with Tuchel and the German tactician is a notoriously difficult coach to please. He is fiercely loyal to those that commit fully to his plans and project, meaning that it may be some time before a man that was named England’s Men’s Player of the Year in 2024 gets the opportunity to add to his tally of 14 caps.
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