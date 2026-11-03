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دونيس وسالمkooora
Translated by

Clubs breathe easy while the national team suffocates: how does postponing the Asian Cup affect Saudi football?

Originals
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Pro League
Asian Cup
G. Donis
S. Al-Dawsari
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal
Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Ahli
Saudi Arabia
Greece

Major changes: so who loses and who benefits?

Saudi football sits at two opposite extremes after the decision to postpone the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Roshn League clubs look like the biggest winners. The senior national team stands as the only loser.

The Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Tuesday that the Asian Cup, originally due to kick off in January 2027, will now run from December of the same year.

  • Roshn League breathes

    That was how Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Faraj summed up the postponement of the AFC Asian Cup, insisting the Roshn League could breathe a sigh of relief now it was no longer forced to plough through a congested fixture list.

    The relief showed in the Roshn League association's first decision after the Asian tournament was pushed back. The league postponed the thirteenth round too, with plenty of time now available to stage it free of pressure.

    That decision stretches well beyond the thirteenth round. Every remaining round of the season will be rescheduled so matches fall at natural intervals, rather than cramming a fixture in every 72 hours.

    The knock-on effect should be a clear positive for Roshn League football. Fewer injuries. And a chance for teams to field as many of their stars as possible, without losing them to knocks or rest.

  • A Saudi uprising in Asia

    Every Saudi club stands to gain from the decision, but the real winners are those juggling continental football, above all in the AFC Champions League Elite.

    Those sides have laboured this season under a relentless fixture load. You only have to look at their slipping results in the Asian competition compared with previous years.

    Spread the Roshn League matches across wider time slots and the clubs get the rest they need, cutting injuries and fatigue. That will be a huge boost for the Saudi sides.

    They can then field their first-choice line-up, or something close to it, in the AFC Champions League Elite without wholesale changes, as Al-Hilal were forced into against Qatar's Al-Shamal, for example.

    Positive results in the league stage should follow, carrying the Saudi clubs into the round of 16 and then deeper through the knockout rounds.

  • Good news for Al-Nassr: a quiet winter transfer window

    Some Saudi clubs will also benefit from the postponement, sparing them the need to sign a glut of players outside the upcoming winter transfer window.

    Under considerable pressure, those clubs had been expected to bring in a host of new faces in January to widen their pool of options.

    Eased fixture congestion changes that. Saudi clubs may now hold off on major signings until the summer window, bringing in only a handful of players for routine reinforcement.

    Al-Nassr stand to gain the most, especially as they were unable to close any new deals in the winter window in the first place because of the financial crisis they are suffering from.

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  • A blow to Saudi Arabia: Al-Dawsari as an example

    The clubs can relax. Saudi Arabia cannot. They stand to lose the most from the postponement of the AFC Asian Cup, both on and off the pitch.

    Just three months before the tournament was due to begin, Saudi Arabia had been crowned champions of the Arabian Gulf Cup in its 27th edition, "Gulf 27", staged on home soil.

    They would have walked into the Asian Cup settled and confident. Greek coach Georgios Donis was staying on, and the core line-up that excelled at "Gulf 27" was clear.

    A full year changes everything. Players' levels rarely hold steady over that span, and the Saudi Arabia side that eventually competes will look nothing like the one taking shape today.

    Take Salem Al-Dawsari. Many expected the tournament to be his final stop with Saudi Arabia, but a year's delay may cost him his place in the next edition given his advancing age.

  • Where to for Donis?

    The postponement raises fresh question marks over Saudi Arabia, not least around Renard. His contract with the national team expires at the end of July next year, before the tournament kicks off on its new date.

    Those doubts only deepen now the Asian Cup has been pushed back, especially as earlier reports revealed the Saudi Arabian Football Federation wanted a new coach to lead the team into the Asian tournament.

    One thing stopped the federation from pressing ahead: the wave of anger among the Saudi public, with so little time left before the tournament's original start date.

    A delay of nearly a year changes all that. Time is now on the federation's side, allowing it to revisit the old plan and start hunting for a new coach to take charge more than 12 months from now.

    Such a move could unsettle Saudi Arabia and hurt them, particularly if it becomes reality and a new coach walks in to begin a fresh chapter with the national team.