Claudio Ranieri reveals 'unbelievable' reason he was sacked by Leicester City just nine months after 1000-1 Premier League title success

Many Leicester fans still felt that Ranieri was let go too soon after everything he did for the club, and he has now revealed that there was more to the decision than just results. Speaking to Four Four Two, the former Chelsea and Roma boss said: "Honestly, it hurt. Nine months earlier, we had won the Premier League together, but now I was being dismissed? Why? Later, the chairman’s son told me the problem was I didn’t get on with some English members of the staff. Unbelievable.

"Already the season before, when we were top of the league, one of the staff members had been speaking badly about me to the players. I called him into my office and asked why – he couldn’t even give me an answer. At that point I was too focused on the title race, so I simply told the general manager that at the end of the season, we’d let him go. In the end we won the title – there was such joy, such celebration, that I decided to do nothing. That was a mistake. The following year, he continued speaking negatively about me to the players."