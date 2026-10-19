Paris hosts a heavyweight clash on Tuesday. The Champions League's top two meet in the French capital, and football fans across the world cannot wait.

Both sides arrive with a perfect record. Each has won both of their matches in the tournament, and the two clubs share an identical goal difference of (+7).

Both teams rubber-stamped their readiness with convincing domestic wins last Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain saw off Strasbourg 3-1. Barcelona, meanwhile, swept aside Real Betis 5-2 to maintain their domestic dominance, a ninth league win from nine matches played.