Christopher Nkunku on the transfer market: how much could Milan get for him, and who are the suitors?

Christopher Nkunku is set to leave Milan – this time it’s a done deal. The French forward, who was at the centre of various transfer rumours in January, will once again be making headlines on websites and in newspapers this June. The club has in fact decided to listen to offers for him, with the aim of capitalising on his sale. Massimiliano Allegri has been quite clear in recent weeks: the former Paris Saint-Germain player is not a first-choice, sitting behind Rafa Leao and Christian Pulisic in the pecking order, and now that Santiago Gimenez has returned, his playing time risks being further reduced. Between now and the end of May, he is likely to see very limited playing time; it is no coincidence that Didier Deschamps has chosen not to consider him for France’s upcoming fixtures, the friendly matches against Brazil and Colombia.



