In a lengthy interview with SportBild Christopher Nkunku, the Leipzig striker, said he wants to stay in Germany rather than return to Italy to AC Milan, who own his registration until June 2030: "I'm very happy in Leipzig. I know the city and the club, and I'm comfortable with everything and everyone. It's a special place for me. I've experienced some very significant moments in my career and my life here. I've had four wonderful years, the fans are fond of me and the atmosphere is like a family. All of that means a lot to me. My future? We're only at the start of the season, if it were up to me, I'd stay for a long time. But in a situation like this, the two clubs have to reach an agreement; it doesn't depend only on me."
AFP
Translated by
Christopher Nkunku: “I want to stay at Leipzig for a long time, but it depends on Milan”
France in the sights
He also wants to play for France again: "Zidane is a legend, the greatest footballer France has ever had. Everyone adores him. When I was little, he was one of my role models. I remember the 2006 World Cup very well. I want to return to the national team, there is no doubt about it."
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