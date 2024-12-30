All change for Christian Pulisic: Paulo Fonseca admits he's set to be SACKED by AC Milan after just six months following frustrating Roma draw - with new head coach already lined up to replace him
Paulo Fonseca has admitted he is set to be sacked as AC Milan head coach, and reports suggest his successor is already lined up.
- AC Milan struggling this season
- Fonseca says he is set for the sack
- Italian giants line up replacement