In his home country, N'Guessan is regarded as one of the most promising talents in French football. Despite spending most of the current season on the fringes of Saint-Étienne's first team, he has caught the eye of Bundesliga side Frankfurt, a club known for helping young French professionals take the next step in their careers.

Despite limited first-team exposure, the youngster has made 325 minutes across 13 competitive appearances for the Green Stags, scoring once. As recently as January, the club was reluctant to part with the youngster, with management unwilling to risk its chances of immediate promotion back to the top flight.

Having been relegated last term, the club targeted an immediate return to Ligue 1, so when Chelsea tabled an eight-million-euro bid, Saint-Étienne turned it down, according to L'Équipe.