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Adhe Makayasa

'A great opportunity' - Chelsea teenager Dastan Satpayev seals Burnley loan switch

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Chelsea's teenage forward Dastan Satpayev has joined Burnley on a season-long loan after officially completing his long-anticipated transfer to Stamford Bridge from Kairat. The 18-year-old Kazakhstan international, who recently committed to the Blues until 2033, heads straight to Turf Moor with the clear aim of securing regular first-team football.

  • Satpayev seals Burnley switch

    Burnley have snapped up Chelsea teenage forward Satpayev on a season-long loan deal ahead of the 2026-27 Championship season. The 18-year-old Kazakhstan international recently finalised his long-awaited switch to Stamford Bridge from Kairat Almaty, putting pen to paper on terms running until 2033. While the transfer was originally agreed back in February 2025, it only took effect once the attacker turned 18 this week.


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    Kazakh prospect relishes opportunity

    The promising youngster, who has earned eight senior caps for Kazakhstan, expressed his excitement at taking on a fresh challenge in English football with the Clarets.

    Speaking to Burnley's official website, Satpayev outlined his ambitions: "I'm very pleased to be here. It's a great opportunity for me in my career and a great club to show what I can do and help the team get back to where they belong."

    He further underlined his readiness for the test at Turf Moor: "It's my first time playing in England and I'm ready now to take on the next chapter and have a successful time with Burnley."

  • Record breaker bolsters Clarets

    Satpayev arrives in England with a burgeoning reputation after becoming the youngest player in Kazakhstan's history upon making his senior international debut against Curaçao in March 2025. The Kairat academy graduate maintained his rapid rise in the Champions League group stage last term, finding the net against FC Copenhagen after testing himself against the likes of Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

    His clinical edge was showcased further by an opening goal against Belgium in World Cup qualifying and a strike against Western Sydney Wanderers during Chelsea's pre-season tour under head coach Xabi Alonso.

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    Championship promotion push looms

    Satpayev now turns his focus to adapting swiftly to the demands of Championship football under manager Nicky Hayen as he targets regular minutes in the Burnley attack. His arrival injects a fresh attacking dimension and vital firepower into the Clarets' frontline as they pursue an automatic return to the Premier League.

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