Chelsea star Moises Caicedo handed eight-point penalty for driving £160k supercar without valid licence

Caicedo has now been ordered to obtain the correct documentation for his vehicle, which is capable of reaching 155mph and accelerating to 60mph in just 3.8 seconds.

Following the initial incident last year when the car was seized, Chelsea dismissed the issue as a "personal matter." This off-pitch distraction comes as Caicedo, who joined Chelsea from Brighton in 2023 for a then-record £115m, continues to face difficulties on the pitch due to a persistent calf injury.