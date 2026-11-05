Championship promotion specialist Scott Parker is a ‘sensible appointment’ for West Ham but will he get the right backing to crack the Premier League?
Hammers turned to Parker after sacking Nuno
The former Wolves, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest boss was unable to steer West Ham away from relegation danger last season, but was initially trusted with the responsibility of delivering an immediate bounce back into the big time.
Just 13 games into the 2026-27 campaign, with 22 points on the board and back-to-back defeats being suffered, Nuno was moved on. Several potential successors to the Portuguese - including ex-Newcastle manager Eddie Howe - were mooted before confirmation of Parker’s return to familiar surroundings on a two-and-a-half-year contract was announced.
The 18-cap England international spent four years with the Hammers as a player, taking in 129 appearances. He left Upton Park after suffering demotion out of the Premier League in 2011. His coaching CV makes for impressive reading when it comes to second-tier competition.
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Parker promoted with Fulham, Bournemouth & Burnley
Parker has overseen successful promotion pushes at Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley. Taking that record into account, and with his professional ties to the club being factored into the equation, is he the logical choice for West Ham at this juncture? When that question was put to Jarvis, the former Hammers winger - who was speaking in association with the Midnite Express initiative that delivers unique matchday travel experiences for supporters - told GOAL: “Everyone was flying around saying Eddie Howe and this and that, but I think realistically this is a really sensible appointment. His track record in the Championship is excellent. He knows the club. He's got an affiliation with the club, which I suppose helps.
“The big thing that I would say with Scott Parker is I think he's an amazing communicator. I think that will be really, really helpful for the team. Nuno, I don't know, I wasn't in the squad, I don't know how well he communicated, but I think you can see that with Scott Parker's teams they are well drilled. They know exactly what they're doing.
“I think that's what everyone expected with Nuno, and I don't think they fully saw that. Nuno was there for a long period of time, I think a lot longer than people thought. I think the expectation from the crowd and the fans was maybe a bit more consistency with the structure.
“Whereas Scott Parker, he's going to go in and players are going to respect him. Players are going to know what he's done in his career as a player and as a manager. And he's got a great track record. I think he's able to communicate that onto the pitch. He's able to communicate that with individuals and as a team and get his point across. I think he handles himself really well in the press. He talks really well. He understands the position that he's in with any manager's job. I think it's a really good fit.
“As much as everyone says it was hasty, it was harsh, it was quick, actually now they've made the decision and he's gone, you look at it and go, you've got the international break so it could be the perfect start for a manager.”
Will Parker earn another shot at the Premier League?
Parker could be considered a ‘horses for courses’ selection as he is well versed in the art of guiding teams out of the Championship. Can he become a long-term solution? His record as a Premier League manager could be better, but that may not be an entirely fair reflection on his abilities as a top-flight tactician.
Jarvis added on the bigger picture: “I can't hear an argument saying that he's going to be the one that's going to get West Ham up and then he's going to get them to the top six. He hasn't been able to do that with the clubs that he's got promoted.
“At the same time, has he been backed? Has he had the players? The gap was huge when he's got teams promoted. The gap from the Championship to the Premier League is so big. And you saw that with all three teams that went up - all three teams got relegated. So that's been a huge gap.
“In the last couple of years, you've seen teams that have been promoted, they've had to spend a minimum of 150 million to even get close. So that's not down to him, really. That's down to the clubs with their ambition and what they're financially able to do.
“I would look at it as short term. He's the perfect person to go in at West Ham at the moment to galvanise them, even though they're not in a bad run as such. They lost two games. That's not ideal. But at the same time, they're still in and around it. Another win, they'll be right back up. It could be a very quick turnaround.
“I also think that depending on the situation, where they finish and what happens this season, if he's done well and got promoted, then the club's got to look to back him. And that's where all of these three promoted clubs that have gone up last season, they've all gone in and spent an absolute fortune - and look where they are at the moment.”
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West Ham fixtures 2026-27: Six-goal thriller first up for Parker
Parker was at the helm for the first time - assisted by Steve Potts, Gerard Prenderville and Billy Lepine, as well as former team-mate and current sporting director Mark Noble - when West Ham faced Cardiff on Wednesday, with a thrilling contest seeing visitors to South Wales battle back from three goals down to claim a share of the spoils in a dramatic 3-3 draw.
A visit to Blackburn on Saturday will carry the Hammers into the latest international break, with a first outing in the London Stadium dugout for their new manager set to see struggling Preston pay a visit to the English capital on November 21.
Midnite, the Principal Partner of Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2026/27 season, are providing luxury coach travel on the ‘Midnite Express’for 100 Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters, as they set off on a 130-mile-round trip to watch their beloved Wolves take on the league’s glamour club, Wrexham, this Saturday, November 7.
Fans will be joined on the Express by Wolves club legends, Steve Bull, Carl Ikeme and Matt Jarvis and treated to club-centric quizzes and live Q&As, with exclusive prizes up for grabs.
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