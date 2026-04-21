"That is, of course, my plan," the former national team coach stated when asked whether he had already decided to extend his contract until 2028.
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Champions League title as the main goal: Hansi Flick hints at a contract extension at FC Barcelona
Club president Joan Laporta has stated that Flick prefers to discuss his future only after the season ends, while the coach himself has been more circumspect in public.
“I think he’s earned a contract extension, but he’d rather analyse the situation at the end of the season and then decide how to proceed,” Laporta said recently, adding: “If we get another year, he’s already got the extension in the bag.”
- Getty Images Sport
Hansi Flick aims to lift the Champions League trophy with FC Barcelona.
Having recently brushed aside questions on the matter, Flick has now admitted that he would like to stay beyond 2027. "Yes, I would like to extend my contract, but it’s not the right time to talk about it, as we have some important weeks ahead of us," said Flick ahead of Wednesday’s league match against Celta Vigo (9.30pm/DAZN). He also stressed his desire to “win the Champions League with Barça and be the manager when the new stadium is completed”.
Barcelona currently hold a nine-point advantage over Real Madrid with seven rounds left, putting them on course for the title. A second Liga triumph in Flick’s second campaign would take his personal tally to five trophies with the club.
Hansi Flick’s time at FC Barcelona, by the numbers
Games 110
110 victories
Wins
83 draws
Draws
10 losses
Defeats
17 titles
Titles
1x Spanish League champions (2025), 1x Spanish Cup winners (2025), 2x Spanish Super Cup winners (2025, 2026)