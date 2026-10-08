The Champions League returns with matchday two of the league phase in the 2026/27 edition. Sky remain the competition's clear main broadcaster in Italy until 2031, with exclusive rights to every match apart from the 18 games Amazon Prime Video will show across each of the coming seasons: the top fixture on Wednesday night.
AFP
Translated by
Champions League matchday two: here is the match live on free-to-air TV8
So which fixture has been picked out as the second big game of the first phase in 2026/27? The one available to all fans feels like an early final: Manchester City against Paris Saint-Germain, with two giants among the favourites to come through the group and go all the way in the competition, even if, as we have seen in recent years, surprises are never far away.
Manchester City v PSG, scheduled for Wednesday 14 October with kick-off at 9pm, will also be available to watch free via streaming on the TV8 website and will give fans the chance to see two of the teams tipped to go all the way in the competition in action.
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