Cancelo used his presentation press conference to discuss the chances of steering the Catalan side to a Champions League title they have not lifted since 2015.

The Portuguese full-back told the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "A club like Barcelona must be ready to win everything, and of course, we are aiming to win the Champions League title."

He explained: "To do that, we need to have a strong team that trains well every day, where the more experienced players help the young ones, and the young players help the more experienced ones."

Cancelo was upbeat about the squad's chances. He added: "I believe we are on the right track, because we have an enormous amount of quality in this group, and we will do our utmost to make winning this Champions League possible."