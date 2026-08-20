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imago-sport-1081370430.jpgRicardo Larreina Amador

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Champions dream and defeating Real Madrid: emotional messages from Cancelo after joining Barcelona

J. Cancelo
Elche vs Barcelona
Elche
Barcelona
LaLiga
Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
Real Madrid
Portugal
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The Portuguese full-back spoke about completing his move to the Catalan club: so what did he say?

João Cancelo could not hide his emotions. Barcelona's new full-back fired off a string of heartfelt messages to the club's supporters after his move was made official.

The Catalans confirmed the signing on Thursday, landing the Portugal international on a free transfer after he mutually terminated his contract with Al-Hilal. He has put pen to paper on a three-year deal that runs until 2029.

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  • Dream of champions

    Cancelo used his presentation press conference to discuss the chances of steering the Catalan side to a Champions League title they have not lifted since 2015.

    The Portuguese full-back told the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "A club like Barcelona must be ready to win everything, and of course, we are aiming to win the Champions League title."

    He explained: "To do that, we need to have a strong team that trains well every day, where the more experienced players help the young ones, and the young players help the more experienced ones."

    Cancelo was upbeat about the squad's chances. He added: "I believe we are on the right track, because we have an enormous amount of quality in this group, and we will do our utmost to make winning this Champions League possible."

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  • Victory over Real Madrid

    Cancelo also played down any extra edge to beating old rivals Real Madrid, insisting every match matters just as much, whether against the Royal Club or anyone else.

    He added: "What motivates me is winning against any opponent, not just Real Madrid, winning against all the teams that play against us. I am a competitive person, and I have won many battles in my life."

    "I don't only like beating Real Madrid, I like beating any team we face, and I believe we have a great team capable of competing with any opponent," he continued.

  • Barcelona's dream

    Barcelona's new full-back went back many years to reveal his old dream of moving to the Catalan club, ever since he was a small child, as well as his two previous spells with them.

    Cancelo said in this regard: "When I was at Valencia, I already had the chance to come here, but it didn't work out. Then, when I was at Manchester City, there was also an opportunity, but it didn't materialise."

    He continued: "So I always had this deep desire to discover Barcelona, to see what this club is really like, because it was genuinely my childhood dream."

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  • The third experiment

    Cancelo also spoke about joining Barcelona for the third time in his career, having played for them on loan from Manchester City in 2023-2024 and then from Al-Hilal in the second half of last season.

    He explained: "When I arrived here, my first year was somewhat bittersweet, at some times I was very good, and at other times I was less distinguished, and I couldn't help the club win a title, and I left with that feeling."

    "But last year, specifically in the second half of the season, I said to myself: I have already won the Premier League, the German league, and the Italian league, but here, it's different," he added.

    The full-back continued: "I can't fully explain why, because I love this club, and because I find myself in it, and because I feel comfortable in the dressing room, and because I feel that people appreciate me and I appreciate them too."

    He concluded: "So it's a mix of emotions, but what I can promise is that I will give everything I have for this club, and I will do everything in my power to help it win titles."