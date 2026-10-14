Celta Vigo: Giraldez, the manager with two degrees, warns Juventus: “We will be motivated, determined, aggressive and dominant”

Claudio Giraldez, Celta Vigo's manager, wants his side on the front foot for the match against Juventus on the second matchday of the Europa League league phase: "I want my team to take the field motivated, determined, aggressive and intent on playing dominant football."





Despite his side's start to the league season, Giraldez is confident: "We know how to do that. We have shown it many times, even if we have not lived up to our ability at the start of this league season. I have already told the lads: we must play as equals against our illustrious opponents, and I have no doubt that we will. Just as we did last season when we beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano. As for the injured players, Iago Aspas and Sebastian Caceres have recovered."