Hansi Flick has a dilemma on his hands before Barcelona's trip to Paris Saint-Germain. Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen are all out.

According to a report in the newspaper Sport, the absence of that trio leaves the German short of options in defence, forcing him to hunt for a way to complete his back line.

One solution stands out, and he has already used it in the closing minutes against Real Betis: pushing Rodri into the heart of the defence.

The catch is that Rodri has become central to the team's system. His ability to organise ball circulation, beat the opponent's press and control the rhythm of matches is one of Barcelona's biggest strengths this season.

Dropping him into the back line would answer a pressing need. It would also pull him away from the area where he does his most telling work.

Much of the decision hinges on Gerard Martin. He finished the Real Betis match with swelling in the heel after taking a heavy knock, but he joined the squad travelling to Paris.

Should Gerard be fit to partner Pau Cubarsi at centre-back, Flick can keep Rodri in midfield. If the player isn't fully fit, though, the manager will have to weigh up calling on Rodri to fill a position he has only had to play temporarily, during matches when the team finished with ten men after a sending-off.