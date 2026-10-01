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cm grafica conte juve milan
Emanuele Tramacere
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Carnevali: "Everyone likes Conte, but he has never been and is not one of our ideas. Spalletti needs continuity"

Juventus
L. Spalletti
A. Conte

Juventus’ chief executive has shut the door on the former star whom the fans have been loudly calling for.

On stage for a lengthy appearance at the Festival dello Sport in Trento, organised by Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali touched on a wide range of issues around the club's present and future.

He started with the financial need to get back into the Champions League, then moved on to the reasons behind the Alajbegovic signing, including a more or less deliberate dig at Inter. The former Sassuolo chief executive also laid out the strategic plan being put in place at Continassa, a plan that does not envisage and has never envisaged the return to Turin of the former figure most celebrated by all the fans: Antonio Conte,


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  • “Conte has never been one of our thoughts”

    "Conte is a friend, a top manager, of the very highest level, but he is not on our minds and he never has been"

  • Spalletti need continuity

    "Today we need consistency. Spalletti also has a very well-prepared staff. There is unity too, being close helps above all when things are going badly. Then what counts is what happens on the pitch: words do not count for a thing.


    I have seen many managers, he is capable, he teaches. We need coaches like him. I would like to bring you to watch a training session. He has his own character, of course he does. Everyone is different from the others. He has a great desire to win."

  • Conte is liked by everyone, but also Spalletti

    "I know Conte is a manager everyone likes, a lot of people like him, but I believe Spalletti is also liked by a lot of people."

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