'Spider-kid' is nearing the end of his contract with Amakhosi and is grappling with uncertainty regarding what lies ahead.

The experienced goalkeeper's existing deal comes to an end in June, prompting speculation about the conclusion of a long-standing era and the beginning of a fresh phase.

Despite being 36, Khune maintains aspirations to prolong his playing career, although Chiefs are considering the possibility of offering him a non-playing role.

GOAL examines the potential avenues available, as Khune navigates the pivotal juncture of his illustrious tenure at Naturena.