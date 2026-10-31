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CM Grafica Milan Cardinale nuova 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Cardinale: “I want this derby more than anything, or I’ll be devastated. We’re making AC Milan winners again. Let’s all stay united”

AC Milan
Inter
Serie A
AC Milan vs Inter

Gerry Cardinale continues to push for his Milan’s revival and to build up the derby against Inter.

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT

Making Milan a winning team again is owner Gerry Cardinale's stated aim. Ahead of this evening's derby against Inter at San Siro, starting at 20:45, he organised a private dinner in Milan with club legends and prominent figures associated with the club. He wanted to hear from a Milan side of the past that truly knew how to win.

As he left the event, the head of the RedBird Capitals fund exchanged a few words with journalist Carlo Pellegatti ahead of a derby he "wants to win more than anything else".

  • “I want the derby more than anything else”

    "Fantastic night, we had Milan people come together to support Milan. Tomorrow is a big match, as you know. It's a long season, it's our home derby and I want to win it more than anything else. I'll be devastated if we don't win"

  • “I am focused and resolute about what we have to do”

    "My job is not to heighten emotions; my job is to keep everything steady and focused. To provide the leadership so that we do what we have to do. Tomorrow we have to win the first 45 minutes and the next 45. That's football. My job is to keep a steady hand and do everything possible to win."

  • “Make AC Milan a winning team again”

    "There were legends here today who know how to win, and it means a lot to me that these people have come back and believe in what I want to do. We are bringing Milan back, bringing back this passion, this love of winning."

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  • Players, press, fans... all united with Amorim

    "We must stay united. I said it about the Udinese ticket situation, and I've said it again: Everyone, the fans, the press, everyone must support Milan. Let's unite and make this possible. Ruben is doing an excellent job. I made an excellent choice. He really cares. He's coaching, he's mentoring, and I'll tell you this: I've met every one of the players, and they want to win"

  • It’s only a matter of time

    "I’ve looked them in the eye, and I’m telling you they want to win. It’s only a matter of time. Either you want to win or you don’t. I want to win, the lads want to win, and so does Amorim."

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT