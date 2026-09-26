Fabio Capello, now a pundit and former manager of AC Milan, Roma, Juventus and Real Madrid, as well as head coach of England and Russia, analyses Italy's defeat to Belgium in the opening round of the Nations League in the pages of the Gazzetta dello Sport.





Capello writes: Italy, please, enough with the "little passes": much more verticality is needed if they are to hurt opponents in the final third. It stood out clearly last night against Belgium: as they prepare for their next fixtures, Roberto Mancini's team can build again from the good things they showed, at times, in the second half, but to become effective in attack they need to find alternatives to moves out wide: vertical passes and crosses.