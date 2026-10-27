Finn Jeltsch ranks among the brightest young talents in German football, and Barcelona aren't alone in chasing him. Real Madrid and Liverpool have had the defender on their radar since the start of the season.

Jeltsch racked up 37 appearances for his current club last season, form that earned him a World Cup call-up with Germany, though he didn't feature in a single match.

Sport said: "That is why the 20-year-old would be an ideal option to strengthen the cursed position: the heart of Barcelona's defence, which still represents the weakest link in the Catalan side."

A strong start to the current campaign has sharpened the interest of Europe's heavyweights. Stuttgart, meanwhile, play much like Barcelona, pressing high and pushing their defensive line forward.

That approach carried them into the Champions League last season. This term they've banked seven points from a possible nine in the league phase of the competition.

Developing fast, Jeltsch has already become the leader of his side's back line. He's comfortable in possession too, strong on the ball at his feet with a sharp passing range and clever lateral movement.

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