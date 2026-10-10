Cagliari, Pisacane: "Juventus are not a perfect team"

Fabio Pisacane, Cagliari boss, spoke at a press conference on the eve of tomorrow evening's match against Juventus at the Unipol Domus, kicking off at 20:45. Below are the key excerpts, as reported by TuttoJuve.com.





Injury news

"The injury situation? Deiola has stepped up his recovery, but obviously the international break has helped him. Every player has a certain pain threshold, we are assessing him, but he will be involved, as will Kevin Carlos. Other than that, everyone is available, apart from the usual three."





Juventus

"What kind of Juve am I expecting? I am expecting a Juventus side who will want to dictate the game. They have structure, they will want to take maximum points. We will have to be good at countering them. They will play with a 4-3-4 or 4-2-3-1. Out wide they have enormous potential, they are not a perfect team, but we have a huge amount of respect."







