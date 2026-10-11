Caprile 6.5: Juventus create no clear-cut chances, but he is ready whenever they get into the box, coming off his line and making well-judged saves. He can do nothing about Kolo Muani's second-half goal, and the crossbar spares him on another occasion. He stays alert, producing outstanding saves at least twice to deny Kolo Muani and Zhegrova.





Ze Pedro 5.5: Covers well in the first half, but loses his position after the break. Alajbegovic and even Cambiaso beat him too often.





Mina 7: When an opposing manager complains at half-time about the rough treatment his forwards are getting, you know you are doing your job. Mina times his tackles to perfection too.





Rodriguez 6: Makes one mistake: he approaches Nico Gonzalez flat-footed, gets beaten and brings him down. The resulting yellow card prompts Pisacane to substitute him.

(from the 46th minute, Deiola 5.5: His biggest mistake is a bookable foul on Kolo Muani, but he then holds his position well and proves vital on several occasions, particularly when denying Woltemade a goal)





Obert 5.5: Keeps Conceicao quiet, but Zhegrova's runs cause him problems in the second half. He then fails to read Kolo Muani's run for the 1-1 equaliser.

(from the 84th minute, Fazzini not rated)





Adopo 6.5: Breaks up play, drives forward, creates chances and never stops running. He holds his own superbly one-on-one against Juventus' creative players and plays forward whenever he can. Invaluable.





Winks 6: His shot from the edge of the box gives Vicario a scare. It is the highlight of a performance in which he is unusually less accurate than he has been so far.





Romano 6.5: Calm and composed on the ball, he is always available to his team-mates. He puts in plenty of running to help out on the flanks too.





Massolin 6: A positive first start for the former Modena player. He seldom gets forward but works hard and makes a substantial contribution to the team.

(from the 60th minute, Fadera 6: offers more on the few counter-attacks after coming on than he does defensively)





Maldini 7: Picks up where he left off, breaking the deadlock in a closely contested match with a trademark piece of play. Ice-cool in front of Vicario, he also comes close to setting up Winks with a perfect assist. Whenever Cagliari create anything, he is involved. His fourth consecutive goal rewards his progress

(from the 69th minute, Sugawara 6: Disciplined and alert, he is rarely beaten. Cagliari do, however, sit considerably deeper with him on the pitch instead of Maldini).





Mendy 6.5: He does not catch the eye, but his contributions matter more than they might appear. Holding up the ball and laying it off for Maldini is just the tip of the iceberg. He stretches the team, manages counter-attacks and always gives the defence a long outlet

(from the 69th minute, Nzola 5.5: Struggles to do what Mendy did best. Once he comes on, Cagliari cannot get out of their own penalty area. His lack of movement lets Lucumì and Bremer read his play perfectly).





Manager Pisacane 6: Stifles Juventus for more than 70 minutes, but the substitutions and his players' physical decline force him to make changes. The substitutes drop too deep and give Juventus two chances. One proves decisive, while he has Kolo Muani to thank for the other. His Cagliari side are nevertheless extremely solid and show it again. Pisacane is also sent off in the final melee with Spalletti.