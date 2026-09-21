Cagliari are dreaming in Serie A and flying under Fabio Pisacane's lads, who have taken 12 points from five matches and only lost narrowly to leaders Inter. President Tommaso Giulini's words reflect that pride. Speaking today on Radio Anch'io Lo Sport, he celebrated the results and the individual boys too, including Romano, Maldini and Caprile, all three "Azzurri material".
Cagliari, Giulini: "Maldini and Romano are young and ours. There have been quite a few requests for Caprile." Then the dig at Esposito
“They do not disturb the heroes of the Serie A title”
"The same start as that magical 1969/70 season? I wouldn't invoke the heroes of the Serie A title. We have certainly started this league campaign well, there is great togetherness as there was in that legendary team, but obviously we are missing a 'Gigi Riva'. We are happy with what we have done so far: it will be good to work during this long three-week break while sitting near the top of the table."
Pisacane
"I'm lucky to have known Fabio for many years. I first knew him as a footballer and, before anything else, I value his qualities as a man. He is a decent person and that is the most important thing, even more so in the world of football. He is sharp, shrewd and always thirsty for knowledge. He has built himself up brick by brick over the years, first with the Primavera, where he won the Coppa Italia at that level, then with the first team. Frankly, with him I expected that, sooner or later, there could be a peak."
Maldini
"We had been tracking him for several years already. We had a strong partnership with Olbia, and we tried to bring him in on loan to Lega Pro before his journey in Serie A began. He has incredible talent, although perhaps he has not yet managed to express it to the full. Our challenge will be to help him take that extra step he has not yet managed to make."
The dig at Sebastiano Esposito
"This summer we found ourselves in a pretty unpleasant situation with one of our players, who felt he was not being paid enough to play in a Cagliari shirt, and I would say we replaced him brilliantly with Daniel".
Romano and the Azzurri
"Maldini and Romano are two of our young players in whom we believe a great deal. Alessandro is even younger, born in 2006. He is an all-round midfielder, he can play in every midfield role, and he is a very dynamic player. He is a lad who knows exactly what he wants. I think he will go a long way, and I am pleased that our head coach gave him the chance to play in the Italy shirt and that he chose it".
Many requests for Caprile
"There was quite a lot of interest in Caprile this summer, but Elia was convinced he would stay at Cagliari, he felt that this season we could do something important. For now, the facts are proving him right, and I'm happy for him and for us. I believe that after Donnarumma, he and Carnesecchi are the strongest goalkeepers in Italy today. Then of course, in the Italy squad, when you have immovable first choices like Donnarumma, there can also be different considerations. Elia has to keep working, and it is possible that a call-up for him could arrive next time round."
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